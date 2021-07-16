100,000 Shares in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,835,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,997,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

NVSAU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

