100,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $1,249,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $1,727,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.18 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

