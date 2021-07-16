10,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $12,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,023,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,104,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

