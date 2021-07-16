$10.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.30 billion and the highest is $10.49 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $7.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $39.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 billion to $39.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $43.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.39 billion to $45.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.87.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,768,939,000 after buying an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,957,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $346.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.26. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $170.90 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

