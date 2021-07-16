$1.74 EPS Expected for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Gartner reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

IT opened at $253.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $258.31.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Gartner by 25.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Gartner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth $241,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Gartner by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.