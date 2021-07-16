$1.51 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Quaker Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 619%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $170.31 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.