$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $171.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

