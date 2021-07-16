$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $78.03 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

