$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.