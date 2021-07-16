$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

