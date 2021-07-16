$1.20 EPS Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

