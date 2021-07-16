$1.02 EPS Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.98. Kellogg reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

K has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,759,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.25. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

