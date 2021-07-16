$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.58. 7,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

