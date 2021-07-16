$0.10 EPS Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. V.F. reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.76 on Friday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in V.F. by 68.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $294,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

