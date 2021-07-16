-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown ElectroKinetics.

CRKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,505. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

