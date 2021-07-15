Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Head to Head Analysis

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and Zynga’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 7.28 -$15.53 million N/A N/A Zynga $1.97 billion 5.81 -$429.40 million ($0.02) -526.50

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91% Zynga -15.48% -1.33% -0.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akerna and Zynga, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynga 1 1 13 0 2.80

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 189.26%. Zynga has a consensus price target of $12.58, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Zynga.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

