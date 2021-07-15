Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 22,623 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22,623 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.9% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $131,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after acquiring an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $546.15. The company had a trading volume of 203,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,536. The firm has a market cap of $242.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.47.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.84.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.