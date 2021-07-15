Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,422 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $59,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $163,647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,656 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,690,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,702,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $2,094,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.25. 21,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

