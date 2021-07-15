Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $31.06 Million Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 802,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bank of America by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 146,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 35,847 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,429,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,323,000 after buying an additional 424,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

BAC stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $39.01. 883,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,291,380. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $334.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

