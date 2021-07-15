Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Invests $81.84 Million in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,675,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $81,836,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.29% of KKR & Co. Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,791. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $61.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

