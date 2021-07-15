Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $107.68 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 186.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.5% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned about 0.53% of Tractor Supply worth $107,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,838,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.13. 13,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,110. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

