Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,836. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75.

