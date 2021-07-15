zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €368.00 by Credit Suisse Group

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €368.00 ($432.94) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €248.44 ($292.29).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €280.20 ($329.65) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 12-month low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 12-month high of €285.80 ($336.24). The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €250.65.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

