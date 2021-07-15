Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.07.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $360.61 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -1.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,217 shares of company stock worth $107,881,571 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

