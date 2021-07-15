Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 32,593 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total value of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total value of $946,704.30.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92.

On Monday, May 17th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19.

On Monday, May 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.79, for a total transaction of $818,843.47.

On Monday, April 19th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $845,784.74.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $360.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $347.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.