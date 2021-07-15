Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.52. Zogenix shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 6,937 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

