Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,103 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up about 1.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 1.83% of Zimmer Biomet worth $611,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.20. 11,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,998. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.28.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

