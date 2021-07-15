Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director William Landman Sells 458,446 Shares

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Director William Landman sold 458,446 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,584,460.00.

ZETA opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

