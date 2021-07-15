ZEON Hits Market Capitalization of $89.13 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $89.13 million and $85,763.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZEON has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

