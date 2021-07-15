Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,942.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.80 or 0.00518477 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00184183 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.