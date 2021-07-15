Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00317709 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00129087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00169526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002168 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003268 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

