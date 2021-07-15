Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) shares shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.64 and last traded at $120.64. 965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.51.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.98.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

