Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to “Buy”

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Silica for the second quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from its expansion actions in the Permian Basin. The Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts are also expected to make significant contributions. The company’s focus on increasing footprint and product offerings in specialty end markets is also expected to boost its margins. It will also benefit from its cost-improvement projects. However, higher capital spending associated with expansion is impacting the company’s ability to generate free cash flows. It is also witnessing some headwinds in the Oil & Gas segment. Higher costs and empty railcar moves are affecting performance in the Oil & Gas segment. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

NYSE SLCA opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 578,740 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 460,084 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 450,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

