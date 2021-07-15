Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) to “Buy”

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

PSTX stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $200,900.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at $193,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $792,218 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

