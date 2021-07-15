Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Buy

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

ENTG opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Entegris by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 219,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Entegris by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 337,883 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

