Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of BLU opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

