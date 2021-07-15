Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to “Hold”

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -50.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 687,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 190,907 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $4,593,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,468,000 after buying an additional 237,896 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.