Zacks Investment Research Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) to Hold

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.13. 1,674,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,299. Celsius has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 592.14 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 305.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

