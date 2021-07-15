Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 222.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

