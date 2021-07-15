Zacks Investment Research Lowers 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Sell

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded 89bio from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

ETNB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. 74,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,108. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $320.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19. 89bio has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 48,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $872,237.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 194,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,956 and sold 17,850 shares valued at $443,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 403.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

