Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

