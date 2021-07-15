Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) to Hold

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Eargo stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. 329,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,529. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Eargo has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -8.77.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 824,769 shares of company stock valued at $43,307,207.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $34,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $13,984,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth $13,544,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,054 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

