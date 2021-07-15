Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Sell

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Shares of EBR stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $666.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

