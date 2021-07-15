Zacks Investment Research Downgrades 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Hold

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NMTR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $936,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

