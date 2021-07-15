Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will post $326.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.20 million and the highest is $327.80 million. Synaptics reported sales of $277.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,184,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at $86,919,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 487,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,481,000.

SYNA stock opened at $152.65 on Monday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

