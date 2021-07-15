Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext also posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $69,046.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,866,038.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,691. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $13.01 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

