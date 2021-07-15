Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post sales of $7.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.21 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $113.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $114.03 million, with estimates ranging from $65.40 million to $184.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 153,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,471 shares of company stock worth $10,177,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.