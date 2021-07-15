Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Vista Outdoor reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $40.12 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

