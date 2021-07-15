Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Triumph Group posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGI opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.27.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

