Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to report ($1.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.35) and the lowest is ($1.62). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04.

RLMD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.26. 2,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,732. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.29.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

